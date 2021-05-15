$ 1 Million Dollars and Full College Scholarships: The Ohio Government Offers Everything to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccines



In Ohio this vaccine can give you $ 1 million dollars, in addition to saving your life.

Photo: Alena Shekhovtcova / Pexels

Travelers from different destinations are spending thousands of dollars to come to the United States and get the Covid-19 vaccine. Some even have to return for their second application, with the respective expense involved.

But in the United States things are different, the rulers of different states are developing strategies to ensure that their respective populations are inoculated and thus end the fearsome pandemic that has claimed nearly 600,000 lives in the country.

On this occasion, the governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, announced that to encourage vaccination against Covid-19, they will offer a $ 1 million weekly award and full college scholarships, which will be covered by federal pandemic relief resources.

The state governor, health officials and community leaders are creating incentives to knock down vaccine fears, with nearly three weeks to go until most state health restrictions are lifted.

Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars. – Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

DeWine pointed out that as of May 26, adults who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can participate in a drawing of a $ 1 million dollar prize every Wednesday for five weeks.

And to broaden the spectrum, for residents under 18 vaccinated, the state will provide five full four-year scholarships for a state public university, which includes tuition, room, board, and books.

The governor commented that for some, drawing millions of dollars may seem crazy, but he assured that what would really be a waste would be to lose a life to Covid-19 when the vaccine is already available.

In Ohio, more than 4.2 million people (about 36% of the population) have completed the vaccination process, but the number of people seeking vaccines has decreased in recent weeks. About 42% of Ohioans have received at least one dose.

“The removal of these barriers comes at the right time and will assist the Ohio business community’s efforts to restore Ohio’s economy”Said Andrew Doehrel, CEO and President of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

With information from AP

You may also like:

How much money do you have to have in the United States to be considered “rich”?

In the event of a gasoline shortage, consumers use buckets, makeshift containers and even plastic bags to accumulate it.

Single and millionaire: how Melinda Gates will use her fortune after her divorce from Bill Gates