1 in 3 stores that open in the US this year will be a dollar store



A dollar store is typically less than 10,000 square feet, which is far less than a 180,000-square-foot Walmart.

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

Despite the pandemic, dollar stores are having great sales success. So much so that they will continue to expand at a dizzying rate this year. And is that Nearly half of the new stores opening in the U.S. in 2021 are expected to be from one of the three most popular dollar store chains.

This reflects that people are preferring to go to stores where they do not spend much, because while these businesses are increasing, there are other chains that are even closing branches.

About 45% of the 3,597 new stores that have been announced to open in the US belong to Dollar General, Dollar Tree or Family Dollar.

It should be noted that even before the pandemic, rapid growth had already been recorded in the dollar store sector. Some analysts and economists have pointed out that the growing popularity of these stores is due to the wide inequality of wealth that exists in the country.

To illustrate this situation with one piece of information, the proportion of adults living in middle-income households decreased from 61% in 1971 to 51% in 2019, as reported in The Philadelphia Tribune.

In other words, although the rich have done very well despite the different crises the country has gone through, the majority of the population has not had healthy finances for a long time. That is why these people have preferred to make their money work by going to dollar stores, which is why they have had a great growth.

While Dollar Tree seeks to engage a wide range of sectors of society, Dollar General and Family Dollar primarily engage low-income clients. It should be remembered that Dollar Tree bought Family Dollar in 2015.

Consumers may be looking to save even more money now that inflation is on the rise and is expected to continue to rise through the summer months as the economy finishes fully reopening.

Another advantage that dollar stores have that helps their rapid expansion is that they can open in places where other more traditional stores cannot because of their size.

