The combination of both operators will lead to a stronger integrated provider of fixed and mobile services in the British market. O2 has been valued at £ 12.7 billion and Virgin Media at £ 18.7 billion. Among what the first contributes we have a 99% 4G coverage, being the best network in the British market, access to the largest portfolio of towers, relationship with Vodafone for 5G deployment, 5G technology in 30 cities and position in the frequency spectrum below 1000 MHz.

For its part, Virgin Media bet 100% of the homes prepared for DOCSIS 3.1. This will allow you to start offering 1 Gbps in 2021. In total, the operator has 15 million passed through its fiber with 100% network in its own conduits and has already completely completed the shutdown of analog television or FM radio services.

Will Movistar bring 1 Gbps to Spain?

In Spain they have already taken the step of betting on unlimited data, but 1 Gbps fiber is not part of Movistar’s catalog of rates. The blues offer 100 Mbps or 600 Mbps in Fusion according to the contracted package or 300 Mbps if we only want fiber with the Movistar Connect option.

At this time, Movistar is the only operator that does not offer 1 Gbps of speed, something they do Orange, Vodafone or Yoigo. It is clear that we are talking about a speed that not everyone needs, but we also know that Movistar is in a position to offer it without any problem thanks to its FTTH network.

Possible cancellation of LaLiga

In the press conference to present the results of the first quarter of the year 2020, Telefónica has answered several questions raised by journalists. One of them is related to the cancellation of LaLiga. José María Álvarez-Pallete He said that “we have a contract with LaLiga, in case it is canceled … there is an amount that should be returned to Telefónica, or the option to stop paying for the games that remain to be played.”

In this case, Mediapro would be one of the most affected. Jaume Roures’ company is in charge of producing the matches and, if they are not played, it would have nothing to do. For the moment, the operator reveals the number of customers who would have unsubscribed due to the absence of soccer on television, but we know that many have not done so and enjoy discounts, while others have chosen to switch to similar price packages. , but with other content.

Effect of coronavirus on accounts

The coronavirus health alarm and the declaration of the alarm state, with the consequent portability suspension, has had a negative impact on portability. According to Pallete, “the state of alarm was detrimental since we had a recovery plan in March, the suspension of the portabilities has affected the income of the first quarter.”

He did not hesitate to point out that “we had planned actions to recover portabilities in March,” although he also recalled that “we have had the focus on preserving the health of our employees and contracts when portability was made more flexible.”