1 dead after fatal car accident on Dolphin Expressway – Telemundo Miami (51)

A man died Saturday morning after a fatal accident on the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a black Hyundai was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes of State Highway 836, in the Northwest 17th Avenue area, when it collided head-on into a white Nissan sedan. The driver of the Nissan was killed at the scene, but the driver of the Hyundai was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. The accident occurred at 7 am on Saturday, forcing the partial closure of the Dolphin Expressway.