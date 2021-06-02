$ 1.8 billion for a reference website for programmers

There is no programmer who, looking to solve a question about code, has not ended up in Stack Overflow sometime in your life. The question and answer website, as well as code libraries, now changes ownership. The technology investment giant Prosus has taken over the platform.

Stack Overflow has positioned itself in recent years as the reference point for solving programming doubts. Through its question and answer service the community shares its knowledge of different programming languages. They say they have more than 100 million visitors a month.

Prosus by name may not be very well known. However this investor is a giant in the world of technology. Among its great milestones is the purchase of 46.5% of Tencent in 2001. Two decades later, Tencent is one of the most powerful software and entertainment companies in the world. Prosus still owns the majority of the shares, 28.9% of them.

According to the official statement, the acquisition will be made for a total of 1.8 billion dollars. Prosus has shown special interest in the collaborative part of Stack Overflow, in Stack Overflow for Teams. With this service, companies can easily communicate and share knowledge of code and libraries among team members. Prosus’ investment, they say, will help expand and improve the platform’s services.

The business model of Stack Overflow relies primarily on advertising. The platform shows ads to visitors and allows companies to place their jobs to attract potential new employees. It also generates some revenue from company subscriptions to Stack Overflow for Teams.

Go for academic technology

The acquisition of Stack Overflow is Prosus’ first full purchase of an academic sector company. However, it is not the first investment in this field. Prosus already owns stakes in two academic companies such as Udemy and Codecademy. On the other hand, an investment in Skillsoft is expected shortly.

The idea here is continue betting on education and remote work even when the pandemic ends. They believe that these are two activities that are here to stay and tools like Stack Overflow may be of great interest in the future. For now, according to the statement, nothing will change for users.

