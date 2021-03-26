1.5 million vaccines will arrive from AstraZeneca. This is what the studies say

(Photo: THILO SCHMUELGEN / REUTERS)

Mexico will receive this Sunday a shipment with 1.5 million vaccines from AstraZeneca from the United States.

This lot is part of the 2.5 million AstraZeneca vaccines that the United States government promised to send to Mexico, in a cooperation agreement between both countries.

On Sunday at 9:00 p.m. they arrive

1,500,000 AstraZeneca doses from the US. I am grateful for the intervention of @ABlinken and his team to make this first shipment possible, which shows the good relationship between Presidents López Obrador and Biden. Mexico and the US together against covid-19. – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) March 25, 2021

What do we know about AstraZeneca vaccines?

Vaccines from AstraZeneca and Oxford University were one of the first global efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic And although it raised many hopes in its early stages of development, in recent weeks doubts have also been raised.

However, studies by European national bodies and reviews of Phase III clinical trials delivered to the countries that authorized it and already use it against Covid-19, show that its application is safe.

One of the harshest questions against AstraZeneca vaccines came from Europe, where at least a dozen countries temporarily suspended your application.

The decision was made earlier this month due to cases of the appearance of clots or thrombi and abnormal bleeding in a small number of people who received the vaccine, mainly in Norway, Italy and Denmark.

What do studies say about thrombosis?

From these cases, the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) investigated the reported cases of complications and concluded that the compound is safe.

“Following rigorous scientific review, the MHRA concluded that there is no evidence that blood clots in veins are occurring more than would be expected in the absence of vaccination.” Both agencies noted in a joint statement released by AstraZeneca. March 18 last.

It was reported that both the MHRA and the EMA carry out detailed reviews on five case reports of a “very rare” clot in the cerebral veins known as sinual vein thrombosis, caused by a decrease in platelets.

“This has been reported in less than one in a million people vaccinated so far in the UK, and it can also occur naturally; a causal association with the vaccine has not been established. “

AstraZeneca explained that a third body, the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the EMA, concluded that there is no increased risk of thromboembolic events after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca adjusts its effectiveness

Having investigated and documented the safety of its vaccine, the AstraZeneca laboratory reported on March 22 that the efficacy of full doses against symptomatic Covid-19 cases was 79%.

However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) questioned the results of Phase III AZD1222, for having obtained, he pointed out, with obsolete data.

The United States already has millions of AstraZeneca vaccines ready for use; however, lFDA has not yet given authorization for emergency use.

Faced with questions from the US health regulatory body, AstraZeneca rectified and updated that the efficacy of its vaccine is 76% for symptomatic cases of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

Based on the reviewed studies, the confidence interval is 68 to 82% and occurs 15 days or more after receiving the two doses given four weeks apart.

By age group, AstraZeneca vaccines showed an efficacy of 85%, with a confidence interval of 58 to 95%, for adults over 65 years of age.

While for cases of severe, critical or hospitalization Covid-19, the vaccine reported an efficacy of 100%