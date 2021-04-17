1.5 million so far this week

With more than 1.5 million doses inoculated so far this week, the campaign maintains the vaccination rate of last week, when more than two million sera were punctured in seven days, and the Government’s forecasts of having a the entire population vaccinated at the end of the year, as the president recalled this Friday, Pedro Sanchez.

This rate has been maintained despite the setbacks of Janssen and AstraZeneca, since from Monday to Thursday they have been inoculated 1,545,698 antidotes, a figure slightly higher than that registered in the same period last week, when it was possible to inoculate just over 1.4 million doses.

In Spain hay 9 million of people who have received any serum, the 19% of the population, and the number of immunized rises to 3,328,701, that is, the 7%.

Madrid’s warning

According to data from the Ministry of Health, there is a vaccine fund of 1.3 million sera, which should be subtracted from those that will be inoculated between Friday and Sunday, but which will be renewed on Monday with the arrival, at least of 1.4 million new antidotes, mainly from Pfizer (This pharmaceutical company promised to send shipments of 1.2 million doses each week in April).

However, the Government of the Community of Madrid has warned that it will be in the “obligation” to consider the closure of large vaccination centers, such as the Wanda Metropolitano or the Wizink Center, if next week you do not receive a larger batch of Pfizer vaccines than what has been confirmed by Health (157,900 doses).

The autonomous government argues that “has no information” on available vaccines for the next and he has encrypted that this week about 270,000 vaccines have been inoculated in Madrid’s authorized spaces, so they are demanding more batches to keep up the pace.

“In no case”

To date, the community has received 1,806,515 doses, of which it has inoculated 1,612,760, that is, 89%, and has a remainder of 193,755 vaccines for the next few days, to which will be added Monday’s batch that corresponds to it in the regional distribution.

Madrid has also asked Health to study the possibility that large and small companies can buy vaccines, not to the Public Health but to the markets, so that their employees “can return to normality.” The Ministry has responded that “in no case” has considered this possibility and underlines the importance of centralized purchasing in the EU from pharmaceutical companies.

In this sense, the president of the Board, Juanma Moreno, has promised that Andalusia will always be “strictly loyal” with the whole of the State and the European Union in the purchase of vaccines, despite the “maddening slowness” in the supply of doses.

The Board recently had contact with the manufacturers of the vaccine Russian Sputnik V, alleging the need to be prepared for any eventuality in the vaccine market.

“We want more, of course. We all know that the vaccine is the solution not only therapeutic, clinical, but it is also the starting point to recover our economic activity and our social normality “, Moreno said during a visit this Friday to the facilities of the Laboratorios Rovi company in Granada .

The Spanish vaccine

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, also visited the Hipra pharmaceutical company, located in Amer (Girona), where a project is being developed for a vaccine against Covid that he has considered as one of the most “hopeful” to achieve a Spanish serum this same 2021.

Hipra plans to start clinical trials of its vaccine, based on a recombinant protein developed by the company itself, next June, start production in October and manufacture 400 million doses during 2022.

“In Spain between April and September around 87 million doses will arrive and, therefore, we are going to guarantee this year the vaccination of all compatriots, they live where they live “, has affirmed Sánchez.