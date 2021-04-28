1.5 million British households do not have internet access

04/28/2021 at 9:38 AM CEST

Approximately 1.5 million households in the UK still do not have access to the internet, according to an Ofcom report. The regulator has released its annual snapshot of UK media and online habits, which this year covers all three blocks. It found that 20% of children did not always have access to an online learning device while schools were closed.

Ofcom said that in total 6% of households did not have internet access, at the time the study was conducted last month. There was also 1% of adults over 18 who had access to the Internet but chose not to use it. Those without access were more likely to be people over 65 or households with low income or financial vulnerability.

Between children, tablets were the most popular device for kids ages 5 to 15 in 2020Although 91% of 12-15 year olds had their own smartphones. It was also found that 48% of preschool children ages three to four had their own tablets.