In 2017, there were about 12 million immigrants with permanent legal status according to the Pew Research Center.

Thousands of families will not get the federal stimulus check under the $ 2.2 trillion aid package because their family has unauthorized immigrants.

For this reason, six representatives of the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF), a civil rights organization, sued the President Donald trump, to the Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that family aid package denies stimulus checks to Americans married to undocumented immigrants.

This is estimated to affect more than 1.2 million mixed marriages across the country, according to a class action lawsuit against the federal government filed last week in Maryland federal court.

“Any nation that values ​​the family should recognize the obligation to treat all married couples equally,” said Thomas A. Saenz, MALDEF President and General Counsel. “In the United States, a nation of and by immigrants, this unconstitutional exclusion is especially inexplicable.”

MALDEF stated that the CARES Act “discriminates against mixed status couples because it treats them differently than other married couples in violation of the Fifth Amendment on equal protection and due process,” the statement said.

The organization argued that by denying the benefit, the federal government is humiliating “plaintiffs and the children of mixed-status couples by treating them adversely compared to other families.”

Mixed families are particularly vulnerable to the economic devastation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Undocumented immigrants earn less than workers in the United States and are often among the first to experience a loss or reduction in their wages.

