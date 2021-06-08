1: 1 scale replica of the Lamborghini Sián with LEGO pieces

In LEGO they have done it again. After building a 1: 1 scale replica with LEGO pieces of cars like the McLaren Senna or the Bugatti Chiron, they have just done it with the star set of the moment: the fabulous Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 from LEGO Technic. To build this full-scale model of the Italian hybrid supercar it took a whopping 400,000 pieces, which when assembled weigh considerably more than the real car. They all add up to 2,200 kilograms, but that’s just the first in a series of fascinating facts.

The LEGO replica makes use of 134 different pieces from the Technic collection, in addition to 20 of the specific pieces of the Sián set. The most striking is the hood of the car, which has been used as the “skin” of this replica, and has even received a coat of lacquer in the official Lamborghini paint shops. A curious fact is that both the front optics and the rear optics, perfectly recreated, are backlit to achieve the desired visual effect. From afar it is almost indistinguishable from the real car.

Its dimensions are identical to the real car: this Lego set is almost 5 meters long.

The set was designed by a team of 15 people in the Czech Republic, and has consumed 5,370 man-hours of development work and a whopping 2,390 man-hours in the arduous manual assembly process alone. This unit is a one-off, as is logical: if you wanted to replicate it at 1: 1 scale it would cost you more than 30,000 euros just in the cost of the parts. If you want to have a LEGO Lamborghini Sián … you will get something cheaper: you will have to invest around 350 euros and you will get a beautiful set of 3,696 pieces. Of course, at 1: 8 scale.

Going back to review the data of the Italian supercar, in real life, it is the brand’s first production hybrid car. In truth, it is a semi-hybrid, therefore the electric motor cannot propel the car without the heat engine running. Combined, the 6.5 V12 and the small electric motor of the Sián develop 819 hp of power. Using a seven-speed gearbox and an all-wheel drive system, the Lamborghini Sián does 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.8 seconds.