1-1 between Shimizu S-Pulse and Yokohama

05/09/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The Shimizu S-Pulse and the Yokohama drew one in the match played this Sunday in the IAI Stadium Nihondaira. The Shimizu S-Pulse He approached the game with the intention of recovering his score in the classification after losing the last game against the Oita Trinita by a score of 1-0. For his part, Yokohama he was defeated 0-3 in the last game he played against Kashima antlers. After the result obtained, the whole of the Shimizu-ku neighborhood is sixteenth after the end of the match, while the Yokohama is twentieth.

During the first half, neither team managed to score, so the players left the pitch with the same initial 0-0.

In the second period luck came for him Shimizu S-Pulse, who took the opportunity to open the scoring through a goal of Thiago Santana in the 58th minute. Yokohama with a goal from Tezuka at 63 minutes, concluding the match with the result of 1-1.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Disaro, Kaneko, Katayama, Takeuchi Y Nakamura replacing Nishizawa, Suzuki, Okui, Kawai Y Nakayama, while the changes by the visiting team were Maguinho, Maejima, Kleber, Takagi and Inoha, which entered through Ogawa, Iwatake, Watanabe, Takeda Y Matsuura.

In the match the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Maguinho.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Shimizu S-Pulse it was placed in the sixteenth position of the table with 12 points. For his part, Yokohama with this point he got the twentieth place with three points at the end of the game.

The next day both teams will play in their fiefdom. The Shimizu-ku neighborhood team will do it against him Nagoya Grampus, Meanwhile he Yokohama will face the Shonan bellmare.

Data sheetShimizu S-Pulse:Gonda, Tatsuta, Suzuki (Kaneko, min.65), Okui (Katayama, min.75), Elsinho, Miyamoto, Kawai (Takeuchi, min.75), Nishizawa (Disaro, min.54), Nakayama (Nakamura, min. 75), Thiago Santana and Yuito SuzukiYokohama:Ichikawa, Hogang, Takahashi, Takeda (Takagi, min.75), Iwatake (Maejima, min.60), Tezuka, Yasunaga, Ogawa (Maguinho, min.46), Matsuura (Inoha, min.88), Germain and Watanabe ( Kleber, min. 60)Stadium:IAI Stadium NihondairaGoals:Thiago Santana (1-0, min. 58) and Tezuka (1-1, min. 63)