1-1 between Racing de Lens and Olympique Lyon

04/03/2021 at 11:04 PM CEST

The match held this Saturday at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis and who faced the Lens and to Lyon concluded with a tie to one between both contenders. The Racing de Lens came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning away from home by a score of 1-2 at Racing Strasbourg. For his part, Olympique Lyon he was defeated 2-4 in the last game he played against the Paris S. Germain. After the result obtained, the team of Lens ranked fifth, while the Lyon, meanwhile, is fourth at the end of the game.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break came the goal for him Racing de Lens, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal Jonathan Clauss in the 65th minute. However, the Lyon team in the 81st minute achieved the equalizer through a goal from Lucas Paqueta, thus closing the match with a final score of 1-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Lens from Franck Haise relieved Ismael boura, Clement Michelin, Simon Banza and Tony Mauricio by Steven Fortes, Jonathan Clauss, Florian Sotoca and Cheick Oumar Doucoure, while the technician of the Lyon, Rudi garcia, ordered the entry of Maxence Caqueret, Mattia De Sciglio, Islam Slimani, Rayan Cherki and Melvin Michel Maxence Bard to supply Bruno Guimaraes, Leo Dubois, Thiago Mendes, Tino Kadewere and Maxwel cornet.

A total of six yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Steven Fortes, Florian Sotoca and Clement Michelin, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Bruno Guimaraes, Memphis Depay and Mattia De Sciglio and with red to Islam Slimani.

After this tie at the end of the duel, the Racing de Lens it was placed in the fifth position of the table with 49 points. For his part, Olympique Lyon with this point he got the fourth place with 61 points, occupying a place of access to the Europa League at the end of the game.

In the next match of the competition, the Racing de Lens will face the Lorient and the Olympique Lyon will play against him SCO Angers, both games will be played at home.

Data sheetRacing de Lens:Jean-Louis Leca, Loic Bade, Steven Fortes (Ismael Boura, min.66), Jonathan Gradit, Jonathan Clauss (Clement Michelin, min.76), Cheick Oumar Doucoure (Tony Mauricio, min.90), Yannick Cahuzac, Massadio Haidara , Florian Sotoca (Simon Banza, min.76), Gael Kakuta and Seko FofanaOlympique Lyon:Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois (Mattia De Sciglio, min.59), Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Maxwel Cornet (Melvin Michel Maxence Bard, min.76), Bruno Guimaraes (Maxence Caqueret, min.59), Lucas Paqueta, Thiago Mendes ( Islam Slimani, min.70), Tino Kadewere (Rayan Cherki, min.76), Karl Toko-Ekambi and Memphis DepayStadium:Stade Bollaert-DelelisGoals:Jonathan Clauss (1-0, min. 65) and Lucas Paqueta (1-1, min. 81)