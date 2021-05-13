1-0 win for Houston Dynamo against Sporting Kansas City

05/13/2021 at 4:36 AM CEST

The Sporting Kansas City could not beat the Houston Dynamo, who won 1-0 during the match held this Thursday at the BBVA Compass Stadium. The Houston Dynamo He faced the duel with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last game played against him FC Dallas. For his part, Sporting Kansas City he was defeated 3-1 in the last game he played against the Real salt lake. After the result obtained, the Houston team is fifth, while the Sporting Kansas City he is seventh after the end of the match.

During the first half neither team managed to score, so the players left the field with the same initial 0-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the Houston team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Maxi Urruti at 56 minutes, concluding the confrontation with a final result of 1-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Houston Dynamo gave entrance to Figueroa, Ramirez Y Cerén for Boniek Garcia, Maxi Urruti Y Memo Rodriguez, Meanwhile he Sporting Kansas City gave entrance to Salloi, Espinoza Y Harris for Russell, Walter Y Polished.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Fafà Picault, of Houston Dynamo and one to Espinoza of Sporting Kansas City.

With this victory, the Houston Dynamo manages to ascend to eight points and remains in qualifying position for a playoff spot for the title, while the Sporting Kansas City remains with seven points.

The next day the Houston Dynamo will be measured with the Colorado Rapids, while the Kanseño team will play their match against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Data sheetHouston Dynamo:Mari & cacute ;, Boniek García (Figueroa, min.46), Lundqvist, Parker, Valentin, Jones, Corona, Vera, Memo Rodríguez (Cerén, min.69), Maxi Urruti (Ramirez, min.69) and Fafà PicaultSporting Kansas City:Pulskamp, ​​Fontàs, Lindsey, Martins, Kinda, Ilie, Gianluca Busio, Walter (Espinoza, min.70), Russell (Salloi, min.20), Pulido (Harris, min.81) and SheltonStadium:BBVA Compass StadiumGoals:Maxi Urruti (1-0, min. 56)