1-0, Hoppe leads USA to semifinals

The front Mattewh Hoppe scored in the 83rd minute against Jamaica and the United States 1-0 was enough to advance to the semifinals of the Gold Cup, where it awaits you this Thursday Qatar, the host team of the next World Cup.

The Qataris advanced on Saturday by defeating El Salvador 3-2.

United States and Qatar will play at Q2 Stadium from Austin (Texas), next Thursday.

Hoppe’s goal, his first for the national team, it came as a real gift from Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake, who went wrong to clear the ball.

The American forward scored at pleasure when the best played Reggae Boyz.

The lack of aim condemned the Jamaicans, who included goalkeeper Matt Turner.

The Reggae Boyz could have gone into halftime with at least one goal to spare.

The story did not change in the second part, in which again Jamaica was superior in scoring opportunities, but a failureThe only one that Blake had, who had been safe all night, committed in the one that prevented his team from at least reaching extra time and maybe penalties.

It was not so, United States, with very little football, and a lot of luck, made good the predictions of reaching the semifinals for the fifteenth time, only being eliminated in the quarterfinals in the 2000 edition, when the title was won by Canada.

Data sheet:

1. United States: Matt Turner; Shaq Moore (m.85, Reggie Cannon), James Sands, Miles Robinson, Sam Vines, Gianluca Busio, Kellyn Acosta, Sebastián Lletget, Paul Arriola (m.63, Cristian Roldán), Daryl Dike (m.63, Gyasi Zardes) , Mattew Hoppe (d.84, Nicholas Gioacchini).

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

0. Jamaica: Andre Blake; Alvas Powell (d.28, Oniel Fisher), Damion Lowe, Liam Moore, Kemar Lawrence; Blair Turgott (m.74, Shamar Nicholson), Devon Williams, Daniel Johnson, Junior Flemmings (m.86, Tyreek Magee); Scory Burke (d.74, Andre Gray) and Bobby Reid.

Coach: Theodore Whitmore.

Goal: 1-0, m.83: Matthew Hoppe.

Referee: Mexican César Ramos admonished Core Burke, Blair Turgott, Damion Lowe of Jamaica.

Incidents: Match of the quarterfinals of the sixteenth edition of the Gold Cup played at AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Texas), before more than 40,000 fans.