0G vs. 5G, alternative or compatibility for a connected world? | Opinion | Connectivity

There is no doubt: we are resolutely heading towards an increasingly connected future. The industry keeps promising (and achieving) faster and more powerful connections. If we compare what has been achieved so far with 5G against the communications standard that preceded it, 4G, we will see that the first 1 billion connections have been reached 2 years earlier and that the first 100 million 5G mobiles have been reached with 3 years in advance.

But since we are talking about mobile devices, it is worth stopping to analyze the consequences of such growth and advances – since, to a large extent, they have affected these. Not in vain, 5G has driven a new cycle of terminal renewal that has helped to generate a moment of shortage in the supply of components basic for devices of all kinds, not only mobile phones, but also computers, including video game consoles and many other consumer products. In the new pandemic and telework normality, in which technology plays a more central role if possible to produce, enjoy and live, the pace at which the chips are manufactured has lagged far behind the demand, causing losses, delays in commercial launches and other pitfalls that we must overcome.

In this context, when some people are already thinking about the sixth generation of mobile connectivity, it makes perfect sense to ask ourselves: Can we do more with less? Is it possible to adopt a more efficient and minimalist approach that drives a new model of sustainable growth? How can we ensure ever-increasing connectivity, as more and more objects are connected?

In the field of the Internet of Things, or IoT, it is imperative that we ask ourselves these questions and strive to answer them as soon as possible. The IoT is booming and advances in sectors such as logistics or industry 4.0 only increase the needs for new, more efficient and scalable connectivity models. The answer is found in what we know as the “0G”, An alternative communications standard approach.

But, by this, I do not mean that we should ‘throw the rope after the cauldron’. That is, despite the cost and complexity, as well as associated problems – such as the shortage of components in various fields – obviously the 5G brings tangible benefits that we can take advantage of and exploitr. However, I do argue that we should think of complementary alternatives that help us maximize benefits and minimize risks and problems.

Rebecca Crowe, director of Sigfox in Spain.

You cannot be sure that one technology is better than another in a categorical way. The 0G approach is not a substitute for 5G: they are complementary standards for the digital economy. Its wide-ranging and low-cost nature makes it very useful in industrial IoT applications, where we do not need a lot of power to solve very specific connectivity problems (such as the location of assets or the maintenance of spaces and facilities).

The 0G does not require coverage and availability of the conventional mobile network, since it allows sending and receiving data without the need for complex connections or SIM cards, as it is a standard based on radio technology. For this reason, it is highly compatible with applications that require a massive deployment of devices that transmit a very small amount of data at low speed, that do not have latency requirements and do have significant cost and consumption limitations, due to the scalability of the projects. For example, some use cases are precision agriculture, livestock monitoring in isolated areas, traceability in complex logistics chains …

As we can see, they are very specific use cases, but that, added together, bring together most of the industrial and professional use cases. The final reading is that as the digital economy becomes progressively more complex and our connectivity needs grow and accelerate, it will be more necessary for us to bring together different complementary approaches oriented to take advantage of the virtues of each one, achieving a robust, extensive, reliable and scalable IoT ecosystem.