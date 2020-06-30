– Sevilla FC forward Oliver Torres (2d) celebrates one of his goals against Leganés, during the 33rd matchday of the League in the First Division played at the Municipal de Butarque stadium in Leganés. . / Kiko Huesca

Madrid, Jun 30 . .- Two goals by Óliver Torres in the first half and another by Munir in the final stretch served to seal a victory (0-3) that allows Sevilla to break a streak of four consecutive draws and brings the Leganes even more to the abyss of Second.

Unable to win from the competitive hiatus caused by the coronavirus health crisis and each time in a more compromised situation, the locals had no choice but to fight with their few offensive weapons to get the three points.

With Guido Carrillo and Óscar Rodríguez injured, the bet was to place Miguel Ángel Guerrero, Javier Avilés and Bryan Gil at the top. The latter was a starter in the Blue and Whites, as were Roque Mesa and Ibrahim Amadou, all on loan from Sevilla.

There was also a reunion of colleagues in the opposite direction as Julen Lopetegui placed in the attack the Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri, who changed one team for another in the winter market after paying his termination clause.

His were the first two clear occasions, a snatch after a pass in depth that failed to shine with a shot on goal and a shot outside when he was alone in the area and with everything in favor.

In between, problems had already begun for the host team, which after five minutes of play was forced to replace the injured Kenneth Omeruo with the Nigerian Chidozie Awaziem.

Given the circumstances, it was difficult for Madrid fans to let go in attack until Roque Mesa tried his luck with two shots from outside the area, one caught by Vaclik in two halves and the other that went over the crossbar.

Those attempts were followed by another moment of Andalusian offensive intensity. This brought with him the first of the goals when Óliver Torres captured on the front a head clearance after a corner and found a net by passing the ball through a cloud of legs.

He was able to increase the income Suso with a first shot that came out centered and equalize the Guerrero fight with a header that forced a magnificent intervention from Vaclik with his left hand. Neither of them touched the net, something that Óliver would do again in the 35th minute, calmly polishing a leaked Navas pass between several rivals.

The Leganés, almost knocked out, tried to get up before the break with a bit of momentum in the closing stages of the first half but a bottled Sevilla held on to the attacks to retain their comfortable advantage.

Back, coach Javier Aguirre gave just ten minutes of truce to the initial approach before revolutionizing it with three changes by removing Roque Mesa, José Luis García del Pozo ‘Recio’ and Javier Avilés to give entry to Roger Assalé, Aitor Ruibal and Rubén Pérez.

However, the opponent was not surprised, well planted on the grass and confident of doing damage against any thanks to the speed of Ocampos and the depth of En-Nesyri. His were isolated flashes, like a shot from the Moroccan that Cuéllar took out, in a crash that was losing its development.

In this dynamic of isolated occasions and heavy rhythm, the only positive news for both was the showcasing of a motivated Bryan Gil, a cheeky young man full of good intentions who took advantage of the situation to add merit until he asked for change in 79.

Shortly after, the visitors managed to further pierce the wound when Munir controlled a clearance on the edge of the area and elegantly defined to settle his own in the ‘Champions’ positions against a Leganés headed for a sad fate.

– Data sheet:

0 – Leganés: Cuéllar; Rosales, Bustinza, Omeruo (Awaziem, m.5), Jonathan Silva; Recio (Rubén Pérez, m.54), Amadou, Roque Mesa (Assalé, m.54); Bryan Gil (Manu Garrido, m.79), Avilés (Ruibal, m.54) and Guerrero.

3 – Seville: Vaclik; Jesús Navas (Sergi Gómez, m.87), Koundé, Diego Carlos, Reguilón; Oliver Torres (Munir, m.71), Gudelj, Joan Jordán (Fernando, m.71); Ocampos, Suso (Banega, m.51) and En-Nesyri (De Jong, m.87).

Goals: 0-1, m.23: Óliver Torres. 0-2, m.35: Óliver Torres. 0-3, m.81: Munir.

Referee: Soto Grado (La Riojan Committee). He admonished Amadou (min.17), Roque Mesa (m.52), Koundé (m.53), Gudelj (m.56), Jordán (m.68), Ocampos (m.75) and Manu Garrido (m. 86).

Incidents: match corresponding to day 33 of LaLiga Santander played at the Butarque stadium behind closed doors as a consequence of the coronavirus health crisis.

Carlos Mateos Gil