0-0 draw between CF Intercity and Villarreal C in the semifinal

05/23/2021 at 10:39 AM CEST

For its part, the Villarreal team managed to snatch the square from the At. Saguntino. With this result, he will finally play in the final of the Third Division promotion playoffs after defeating all his rivals in the previous qualifiers.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

Although the match ended 0-0, an extension was necessary as both teams were tied on goals. During the first part of overtime none of the players managed to score a goal, so this first part ended with the same initial result, 0-0.

Finally, in the second half of extra time, neither team managed to score, ending the match with a final score of 0-0.

The technician of the Intercity, Gustavo Siviero, gave entry to the field to Squire, David torres, Jordan, Fruit Y Victor Banegas replacing Herrera, Pikeman, Martin Bellotti, Nuñez Y Coconut, while on the part of the Villarreal, Igor Taševski replaced Antonio jesus, Frank, Lanchi, Paschal, Kabashi Y Josema Vivancos for Antonio Pacheco placeholder image, Andres Campos, Ivan Ramos, Binu bairam, Forés Y Jorge Carlos.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Martin Bellotti, of Intercity and three to Ivan Ramos, Antonio Pacheco placeholder image Y Binu bairam of Villarreal.

After the game, he will play in the final of the Third Division promotion playoffs in the coming days, while the Villarreal C was eliminated from the competition.

Data sheetCF Intercity:Manu Herrera, Álvaro Pérez, Egea, Peña, Marc, Martín Bellotti (Jordan, min.87), Coco (Víctor Banegas, min.90), Jose García, Nuñez (Fruit, min.90), Piquero (David Torres, min .76) and Herrera (Escudero, min.76)Villarreal C:Duran, Forés (Kabashi, min.90), Antonio Pacheco (Antonio Jesús, min.63), Jorge Carlos (Josema Vivancos, min.90), Binu Bairam (Pascual, min.90), Iván Ramos (Lanchi, min. 90), Aitor Gelardo, Abraham, Carlos, Andrés Campos (Franco, min.63) and GuerreroStadium:Poliesportiu de Sant JoanGoals:0-0