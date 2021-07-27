🥇 How to watch PORSCHE SUPERCUP for free and live

The Porsche supercup is another one of those FIA ​​championships linked to Formula 1. This category is an international championship organized by the automobile company Porsche AG, and which serves as an opening act on Formula 1 weekends. However, that does not mean that It is a bad competition to continue, on the contrary, it is very interesting and with maximum equality, since they are all Porsche 911 cars.

🥇 Try a free month: Get a free month of Porsche Supercup on DAZN with no commitments by clicking here

This monobrand attracts tens of millions of viewers from around the world. And if you want to know the reasons, you can see for yourself by following the sessions with these methods….

How to watch the Porsche Supercup 2021: all methods

East Porsche Supercup championship it can be followed by various methods. Among them, some totally free …

DAZN

How could it be otherwise, if you are looking for a sport, will be on DAZN almost sure. The Porsche Supercup is also one of the motorsport categories among its immense catalog. Therefore, if you like to experience this competition, what better than the popular streaming platform for it.

In addition, you will be able to live exciting and complete motor weekends, so that you have distraction in continuous session, following the Porsche Supercup, as well as the F3, F2 and F1. All this in HD quality and for only € 9.99 / month or, to save some money, make an annual payment of € 99.99 / year. And if you want to try the experience before paying, get 1 month free trial with no commitments.

Try DAZN 1 month free

How to watch the Porsche Supercup 2021 on your mobile

In addition to Smart TVs, the DAZN platform also has client apps for mobile platforms. These apps are totally free, and you can download them from these links depending on your device:

To be able to follow all the action of the Porsche Supercup, you already know that you need to register in the app with the subscription you already have or try 1 month free if you sign up now.

F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Access

The streaming platforms it has launched Liberty Media They not only offer Formula 1, you can also enjoy F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup races. That is to say, the super weekends of the whole engine. With all the GPS content, tire data, graphs, time table, cameras of the different cars, etc. All in multiple languages.

Don’t try VPN services to try to unblock content in Spain, it won’t work. The only thing that seems to work is to pay for the service from another country and with foreign accounts. Although this is not the most ethical …

You already know that the options in this case are F1 TV Access app Y F1 TV Pro, a free one available in Spain, and a paid one that is only available in other countries, due to the exclusivity of DAZN in this country …

Eurosport

This channel can be seen through some IPTV services, OTT, etc., where it is offered among the repertoire of channels. Besides, you can also subscribe to Eurosport from their website, where they also offer content.

I don’t recommend using apps like Wiseplay and the like, as they will end up frustrating you. Generally they do not work well at all, the channel lists have to be updated frequently, the quality is questionable, the broadcasts are cut off, and finding updated lists is a complicated task …

Paying the share monthly (€ 6.99 / month) or annually (the annual is cheaper, only € 36 / month), you will have access to all the content that Eurosport transmits, as well as live coverage, HD quality, content on demand to watch on demand, and with the possibility of viewing it on several different devices (Android, iOS and Windows) with its free app.

2021 Porsche Supercup Calendar

Finally, do not forget the Porsche Supercup calendar to be able to follow all the events of this category. For this year, the complete Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup calendar looks like this:

There could be alterations, given the situation of the pandemic. Therefore, it is a provisional calendar. Monaco (Monte Carlo): May 20-23 France (Le Castellet): June 25-27 Austria (Spielberg): July 2-4 England (Silverstone): July 16-18 Hungary (Budapest): July 30 – August 1 Belgium (Spa-Francorschamps): August 20-22 Netherlands (Zandvoort): September 3-5 Italy (Monza): September 10-12

If you’ve come this far and you still don’t know how to watch the Porsche Supercup, we recommend that you try DAZN, you have 1 month free taking advantage of this offer.