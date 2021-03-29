🚀 Imperial Baptist; victory against Thiem in a fratricidal duel

Roberto Bautista celebrates his win against Thiem / Getty Images

Roberto Bautista, current number 13 in the ATP rankings, has had to work hard in intensity and tennis to achieve a spectacular and prestigious victory over the US Open champion, the Austrian Dominic Thiem, 27 years old and nº 4.

The 33-year-old tennis player from Castellón has won by 7-6 (7-3), 2-6 and 6-4 in 2h. 24 ‘, closing his pass to the semifinals of the ATP 250 hardcourt tournaments in Doha.

What a way to finish it 🙌 @ BautistaAgut beats no.1 seed Thiem 7-6 2-6 6-4 in a brutal encounter to move into the Doha semi-finals! pic.twitter.com/J1s9ifs5o7 – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 11, 2021

In the Doha semis, Rober will face another fearsome enemy, the defender of the crown, the Russian Andrey Rublev, who arrived with the Rotterdam trophy under his arms and who has not yet debuted in singles since they retired from his path, without jumping onto the pitch, the French Richard Gasquet and the hungarian Marton fucsovics.