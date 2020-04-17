“The Last Dance” starts with the silhouette of a seated man looking at the horizon in the middle of a large mansion. In the first episodes of the documentary, to which EFE has had access, that man looks back on his legacy, aware that there is no peak in basketball without his name. It’s Michael Jordan.

04/17/2020 at 13:44

CEST

Antonio Martín Guirado (EFE)

A documentary that is a nostalgic look at the twilight of its historic Chicago Bulls and it is broadcast on Netflix starting Monday.

A label recalls at the beginning of the work that the “the city of the wind” franchise had won five titles in the last seven years and that the future of the dynasty was in danger of its goal of winning three consecutive championships (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997) for the second time, especially due to the tightness between Jerry Krause (general manager of the club), who demanded greater recognition of his actions, and Phil Jackson, team coach.

And therein lies the origin of many of the tensions and uncertainties that weighed on Jordan and company during that “last dance,” as Jackson himself described the season, knowing that the fairy tale would come to an end. in June 1997 regardless of the result. Krause had already warned him: “Even if you finish with 82-0, you will not continue”.

Jordan was the first who could not stand the fat Krause (Deceased in 2017) and did not miss an opportunity to ridicule him: “Are those the pills you take to stay so short? Or are they the diet pills?” he blurts out during the first training session of the preseason. Already in Paris, before starting the McDonald’s tournament, he asks: “Are you coming to take a few shots? We are going to have to lower the basket”.

The star could not understand how from the franchise it was intended to destroy a winning team and begin a reconstruction that would leave more unknowns than certainties. “The Cubs (Chicago baseball team) have been rebuilding for 42 years,” he said with his characteristic sneer after winning the fifth ring.

Jackson, convinced by Jerry Reinsdorf, owner of the Bulls, signed one more year. And Jordan from the beginning had linked his future to that of the coach, so everyone took his second withdrawal for granted after the summer of 1993. There was no going back.

In addition, other problems cropped up: Scottie Pippen’s mistrust of the board after years of being paid far below what he deserved and the insanity of Dennis Rodman, increasingly unsustainable and uncontrollable: “I was surprised by the simple fact that they asked if I wanted to join them!”, said the former “Bad Boys,” the tough Detroit Pistons who were executioners of the Bulls for years.

In that context, a linear journey begins for the season while reviewing Jordan’s trajectory to get there, starting from his university years under the magnifying glass of Dean Smith at the University of North Carolina (priceless the moment in which his mother, Dolores, reads a letter from her son asking for forgiveness for what he spends on the phone).

In addition to his immediate impact as a rookie on mediocre Bulls who, before his arrival, were the ugly duckling in town for sports franchises.

On that trip, the documentary calmly stops at Jordan’s serious injury during the 1985-86 season, his frustration at the impossibility of reaching the Finals until 1991, his growing obsession with the world of betting and his fear of talking about politics (“Republicans also sell shoes”).

“The Last Dance” may not be extraordinarily revealing for the most amateur, but it offers spectacular material, unpublished in many cases (with exclusive access to the team in that last dream season) and truffled with juicy statements by those involved and personalities such as the former US president. Barack Obama.

But the highlight is the content of the talk with Jordan, which serves as a clear portrait of his personality: charismatic, competitive, demanding until bordering on the tyrannical, arrogant, a prodigy of nature that is indisputable as well as unfathomable.

