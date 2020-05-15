Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer He said, on the eve of the resumption of the season behind closed doors, that he and his teammates are aware that the world has its eyes on the Bundesliga for being the first major European league to retake the competition.

“Eyes are on us because we are the first to return. It is not just about football but about all sport, professional and amateur,” Neuer said in an interview with the Sky channel. “We are the first to return and we also awaken international attention, hopefully things will work as planned, “he added.

LEADER WITH 5 POINTS OF ADVANTAGE

Bayern, leader with a five point advantage over Borussia Dortmund, will play Sunday against Union Berlin after a 66-day hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Neuer assured that the team, despite the limitations that have been, is well prepared for the return.

“We are very well prepared and we have used the time. I have to highlight what the coaching staff and my teammates have done. Everyone gave their all too during the weeks in which we had to train individually“The coaches developed many ideas and the training was always very varied,” he added.

At the beginning of the confinement, Neuer was exercising in the garden of his house with the goalkeeping coach, Toni Tapalovic. “I live on a hill and sometimes we had to go down to pick up the ball. That was additional training, “he joked.

ABOUT PARTIES AT CLOSED DOOR

Neuer believes that in games behind closed doors those teams that have internal cohesion and a special group spirit will have an advantage. “Naturally we are glad to return to playr although I admit we would have liked to do it in other circumstances, “he said.

Bayern is focused and, except for eating and training, lPlayers wear face masks in addition to regular testing and examinations, like the players of the other teams.

