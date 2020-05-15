UEFA President Slovenian Alexander Ceferin, gave an interview to BeinSports where he was questioned about the return of football and the cancellation of Ligue 1, the only one of the five major European leagues (LaLiga, Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 itself) that was definitely canceled .

The top president of European football was clear with his point of view. ‘‘My opinion about canceling the season so early is that it is not ideal because many have shown that they can play, with the exception of some championships. For me, this decision is premature, but it is up to the government to say what the clubs can do & rdquor ;, Ceferin said.

” I RESPECT IT BUT I DO NOT SHARE IT ”

“I respect this decision, which was not asked of us because it was made by different organizations in France. Nor I see why the French authorities would ban a match without spectators& rdquor ;, the UEFA president finished.

It should be remembered that Ligue 1 was canceled and PSG was the winner. In addition, unlike another canceled league as happened with the Dutch Erdivisie, in the French country promotions and decreases were also decreed.

