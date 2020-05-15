Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus central defender, took out his autobiography and related many anecdotes and stories hitherto unknown by the general public. Among them, several in which he describes his former teammate Arturo Vidal, current Barça player, with whom he shared wardrobe for four seasons.

On the Chilean, the transalpine defender did not cut a hair. “Alcohol was Vidal’s weak point. The footballer is not a devil or a saint, the distinction that must be made is another, that is, between the real and the false. Someone like Vidal sometimes went out and drank more than he should, everyone knows, you can say that alcohol was a bit of his weak point & rdquor ;, says Chiellini.

” WEAKNESSES ARE PART OF HUMAN NATURE ”

“Weaknesses are part of human nature, they count the consequences they can have in a group. The great Arturo, a couple of times a year, did not show up to train, or if he did, he came saying that he was still very happyLet’s say, but the limp never beat, said the center back.

On Paolo Montero, defender of Juventus between 1996 and 2005, Chiellini did not notice details either. ” Another who lived the night like a king. When his performance had decreased, Moggi went to see him and said: ‘Paolo, please stop staying at home at night, ” ‘explains the Bianconero player.

THE ANECDOTE DURING A PRE-SEASON IN MIAMI

Returning Vidal, the Italian central recounts other anecdotes of his. “We were in Miami the night before the last training session before we left. The next morning, Arturo was not in sight. I was in bed and they had to throw him by force& rdquor ;, says the defender.

According to the Italian, the then Juve coach, Antonio Conte, ready to give him an exemplary punishment, Vidal was not expected to give an example of physical strength. “After ten minutes in which Arturo still looked drunk and didn’t even see the ball pass, he finished the training that was running like crazy. What do you want to say to that person, who among other things brings joy to the group? In addition to being a pilot, fighter and great champion, “ends Chiellini on the Chilean.

