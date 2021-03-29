⭐ Federer ready to play; “I want more Grand Slams”

Roger Federer training in Qatar / Getty Images

EFE | Roger Federer He never contemplated retiring during the 3 months that he spent the circuit margin due to a double knee surgery, in February and June 2020. At 39 years old, he emphasizes that he has the feeling that his story is far from over, that he does not feel pain and looks with options on the track.

Federer, tied with Rafael Nadal in a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, he has not played a competitive match since losing to the world number one Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of Australian Open in 2020.

The Swiss will make his long-awaited return at the Qatar Open, from March 8 to 13, being number two in a team that is led by the Austrian Dominic Thiem.

“I am very happy to play a tournament again. A lot of time has passed. I never thought it would take so long, “Federer said at a press conference this Sunday.

The one from Basel enjoys an exemption in the first round in Doha, where he is a three-time champion. His return match will be on Tuesday or Wednesday against the Briton. Dan evans or french Jeremy chardy.

Tennis is like “riding a bike” for Federer, who is not concerned about his game and starts with “really low” expectations, as he is more interested in this tournament to see how his knee reacts to the rigors of competitive tennis.

Ready. pic.twitter.com/6R4OMZU922 – Allez Roger (@ kah22jad) March 7, 2021

“It is simply a matter of let’s see how the matches go, let’s see how the training goes with the best and not only with the ‘sparrings’,” he explains, ensuring that his schedule is open, not assuming that he will compete next in Dubai, where has completed its preparation.

Federer: “I hope I am 100% at Wimbledon, that’s when the season starts for me.”

“I’ve been playing a lot of two against one in the last few months and so on. I know I need to get back to training after here, so from this point of view it’s about building to be stronger, better, fitter, faster and all of those things, “he says.

“I hope I am 100% at Wimbledon and that’s when the season starts for me. Everything until then is just ‘Let’s see how it goes,’ ”he added about the Grand Slam on grass, which returns to the calendar after the 2020 cancellation due to the pandemic.

Federer isn’t forgetting to have fun in his comeback 😁 @ rogerfederer | @QatarTennis | #RogerReturns pic.twitter.com/wzzu1a1csq – ATP Tour (@atptour) March 7, 2021

“I might surprise myself, but actually I have already done it in practice in the last few weeks. I was surprised at how well it went. But as we know, the parties are a different thing ”, analyzed.

He showed that he can quickly get back to his rhythm when he won the Australian Open 2017 despite missing the second half of the 2016 season due to knee surgery.

Federer said he kept an eye on the results on the ATP Tour as he worked to get back in shape. “Withdrawal was never really on the table. It is not an option. It is more a question of if the knee continues to bother me for months and months, then let’s see it, but I feel that the story is not over ”, he emphasizes.