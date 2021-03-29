⭐ Federer keeps falling in love with us; win in Doha over Evans

Roger Federer backhand in Doha / Getty Images

Roger Federer returns through the big door to the official competition. After 405 endless days since his last official match against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2020 Australian Open, the Swiss tennis player returned with a victory against Daniel Evans by 7-6 (8), 3-6 and 7-5. With this victory Federer has already accumulated 1,243 matches won as a professional thanks to a parallel setback.

The Briton, 28 in the ranking at 30, had shared the last two weeks training with the Swiss in Dubai.

Don’t call it a comeback, been here for years 🙌 @ rogerfederer wins his first match back on Tour since January 2020, beating Evans 7-6 3-6 7-5 in Doha! pic.twitter.com/AK36kcwpL3 – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 10, 2021

Evans led the outcome of the first set to sudden death in which he enjoyed a 6-5 score. He failed on the ball to get ahead on the scoreboard and his opponent did not forgive him.

Despite his 39 years and the two arthroscopies in his right knee, the quality of the 20 grand champion is immense and he managed to return to competition at a high level. To find his last triumph he had to go back to the quarters of Australia 2020 with Tennys Sandgren. In the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 in Doha he will face the ‘bomber’ Nikoloz Basilashvili.

