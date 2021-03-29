⭐ Djokovic, record as Tennis Number 1

Novak Djokovic with the 2021 Australian Open champion trophy / Getty Images

This Monday, March 8, 2021, it will enter the tennis record book. Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, begins week 311 in the ATP world number one, beats the Swiss record of 310 permanence Roger Federer, who at 39 reappears this week in Doha after a thirteen-month absence for a double operation on his right knee.

“It was one of my two biggest career goals.”, Admitted Djokovic in Melbourne a few weeks ago, after winning his ninth Australian Open, placing with eighteen Grand Slam titles two from the top shared by Federer himself and Rafael Nadal.

The record is broken! @DjokerNole now holds the record for most weeks at No. 1 in the @fedex ATP Rankings 👏 # Novak311 pic.twitter.com/stV5Hnghdm – ATP Tour (@atptour) March 8, 2021

“If I think about winning more Grand Slams and continuing to break records? Of course yes. From now on and until I retire I will put all my attention and energy on adding more Grand Slams, breaking the record, “warned ‘Nole’, 33, who dominated the first ‘big’ of the season despite an injury in abdominal area from the third round.

More weeks at # 1 ATP

Novak Djokovic (Srb) / 311Roger Federer (Sui) / 310Pete Sampras (USA) / 286Ivan Lendl (Che) / 270Jimmy Connors (USA) / 268Rafa Nadal (Esp) / 209John McEnroe (USA) / 170Bjorn Borg (Sue) / 109Andre Agassi (USA) / 101Lleyton Hewitt (Aus) / 80Previous articleSchwartzman, conquers Buenos Aires against Cerúndolo Next articleFederer keeps falling in love; win in Doha over Evans