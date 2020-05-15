The Rural Bonus is a reality. After weeks of waiting, today more than 800 thousand families will be able to start collecting the Rural bond of 760 soles, to cope with the economic effects of the crisis generated by the coronavirus in Peru. The Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion announced the tools that will be available so that households throughout the country can access this payment.

This morning, the minister Ariela Luna went through various media outlets announcing the means of payment for the Rural Bonus. The holder of the Midis He specified that this type of subsidy will have a sector that will receive cash and at the door of their house, due to the distance in which some families are.

PLUS: Rural Bonus: enter here to see if you are a beneficiary of the subsidy [VER DETALLES]

These are the forms of payment of the Rural Bond

1. DEPOSIT IN ACCOUNT

To almost 110 thousand households in Banco de la Nación, Banco de Crédito BCP, Interbank, Caja Arequipa, Caja del Santa, Caja Huancayo, Caja Los Andes, Caja Raíz and Financiera Compartamos. It should be noted that this group of households will already have their account credited from today.

2. CELLULAR BANKING

To which more than 485 thousand households will be able to withdraw their bonds at Multired ATMs of Banco de la Nación.

3. TURN

At the window of the banks BBVA Banco Continental, Interbank, Banco de Comercio, Caja Metropolitana, Caja del Santa and Caja Raíz to around 100,000 homes.

See also:

Bono Rural, 760: review 4 facts you should know before collecting the MIDIS subsidy

4. SHIPPING TO THE DOOR OF YOUR HOUSES

Direct distribution to more than 140 thousand homes in the most remote locations in the country through EMPRESAS vehicles SECURITIES TRANSPORTERS (ETV). This last modality is already used periodically in the payment of economic subsidies from other social programs managed by the MIDIS.

Also, the Ministry of Development and Social InclusionHe has arranged for 375 Tambos or service platforms located in 21 departments of the country, to make their internet networks available to more than 400 thousand homes, so that they can access the platform. This for rural areas with limited Internet access.

If you have doubts, you can call the toll-free line 101 as an additional channel for inquiries, where telephone operators can provide help and support in managing user procedures. The hours of operation are from Monday to Sunday from 8:30 am. at 8:00 pm.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Coronavirus in Peru: 82 police officers and 7 members of the Armed Forces who died from COVID-19.

MORE VIDEOS:

Coronavirus in Peru: learn about the fast food chain disinfection protocol

Coronavirus in Peru: learn about the fast food chain disinfection protocol

Gyms and coronaviruses: What steps could be taken to reopen them in times of pandemic?

Gyms and coronaviruses: What steps could be taken to reopen them in times of pandemic? .