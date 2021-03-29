≫ Schwartzman, conquers Buenos Aires against Cerúndlo

Schwartzman clinches his fourth career title and his first at home / Getty Images

EFE | The Argentinian Diego schwartzman He won the fourth title of his career this Sunday and the first at home by beating his compatriot this Sunday Francisco Cerúndolo 6-1 and 6-2 in the final of the Argentine Open, ATP 250 played on the clay of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis.

Schwartzman, world number 9, gave Francisco Cerúndolo no option, who reached the final after entering the main draw from the previous one. Thanks to this final in Buenos Aires, he will rise to position 112 of the ATP ranking.

A story worthy of Disney + 💫 The moment Buenos Aires native @dieschwartzman won the @ArgentinaOpen, at last 🏆 # ArgOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/mPLirhOKCu – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 7, 2021

Francisco Cerúndolo is the brother of Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, who seven days ago won the title in Córdoba by beating the Spanish in the final Albert ramos.

For Schwartzman this was his fourth crown in his eleventh final, after the three titles he had achieved in Istanbul 2016, Rio de Janeiro 2018 and Los Cabos 2019.

“I had a great level throughout the week and I didn’t lose sets. This is the most beautiful title because I came to see it when I was little and now I am the champion. It has a nice pleasure to have won the title against another Argentine like Francisco, who both he and his brother are doing a great job. I am very happy ”, said the winner after the conquest.

On his way to the final, the main Argentine racket had defeated the Slovakian Lukas Klein in the debut (6-4 and 6-2), the Spanish Jaume Munar in the quarterfinals (6-2 and 7-5), the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the semifinals (6-0 and 6-4) and the Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo in the decisive duel (6-1 and 6-2)

Diego Schwartzman is the tenth Albiceleste champion in the history of this tournament that was played for the first time in 1973 and returned to the orbit of the ATP in 2001 with consecrations for Guillermo Vilas (eight times), José Luis Clerc (2), Franco Squilari (2), Guillermo Coria (2), Martín Jaite, Guillermo Pérez Roldán, Gastón Gaudio, Juan Mónaco and David Nalbandian.

The tournament awarded 250 points for the winner, 150 for the finalist, 90 for the semi-finalists, 45 for the quarter-finalists, and 20 for those who reach the second round. The contest distributed a total of $ 411,940.