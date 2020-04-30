Twitter @ lopezobr Denise Dresser criticizes AMLO again (Video: Twitter / @lopezobrador_) ador_ (Infobae)

The political scientist Denise Dresser the audiovisual material that the president uploaded to his social networks did not waste Andrés Manuel López Obrador to criticize him and ask about his “empathy / solidarity“

On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 29, the head of the federal executive published a video in which he is seen carrying a shovel and talking about planting floral trees in the garden of the National Palace.

During the clip, the man from Tabasco tries to highlight the aesthetic qualities of three types of floral trees that will take more than 12 years to grow and show their variety of colors; In this regard, the president only said that he hopes to have life to see them bloom one day.

The political scientist criticized the head of the federal executive (Photos: Twitter / @DeniseDresserG)

“Today I planted a ceiba tree and three flower trees in the garden of the National Palace: guayacán, maculí and flamboyán. As the teacher wrote Carlos Pellicer in his poem ‘Speech for flowers’”, He published on his official Twitter account.

What AMLO was referring to was an ode written by the Tabascan poet and senator Carlos Pellicer Cámara that speaks of the love of life and death.

“The Mexican people have two obsessions:

the taste for death and the love of flowers.

Before we ‘spoke Castile’

there was a day of the month consecrated to death;

there was a strange war that they called florida

and in blood the altars dripped good luck.

[…]

The calendar also records a flower day.

Xóchitl day, Xochipilli undressed to love

from the flowers. Your legs, your shoulders, your knees

they have flowers. Her fingers hollow, they have flowers

fresh every hour. In his mask shines

the deep smile of all loves, “says part of the poem.

López Obrador uploaded a video after planting some trees (Photo: Screenshot)

Likewise, Pellicer Cámara’s writing agrees with the date AMLO sows, because between April and May, according to the Mexican writer and museum artist, it is the best time to see the flora grow.

“Of course, in the crystal clear garden of April and May

everything is seen from the front and nothing sideways.

It is such a garden then that the earth

joyously moves the blackness it contains,

and the vegetable soul that is in human life

creates the sky and the clouds that invent the morning “, it is a fragment of the poem”, says another fragment of the work.

However, the teacher of Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM) strongly disqualified the content of the images and decided to set the agenda for COVID-19.

“Today dozens of Mexicans will dieHundreds will become infected, thousands will be unemployed, millions will feel helpless for a government that has not reacted with the speed, seriousness or forcefulness that this crisis demands. President, where is your empathy / solidarity?“He posted on his Twitter account.

The president was criticized for not talking about coronavirus (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro) (Galo Cañas /)

And is that the passage of SARS-Cov-2 in Mexico it does not stop. During the evening press conference on April 29, the Ministry of Health confirmed that there are already 17,799 confirmed cases and 1,732 deaths related to COVID-19.

Also, according to their estimates, they assured that among the May 2-8 the epidemic curve will increase dramatically, as well as deaths from the new coronavirus.

What the political scientist also points out in her tweet is a presumed slowness and lack of seriousness in the emerging dynamics around the crisis generated by the coronavirus.

Along with the criticism of Dresser, workers from other media such as Ángel Verdugo, from Excelsior, paid their criticism:

“Fix your shirt collar! You are the President of the United Mexican States, not a gardener; be aware of the respect you owe to the investiture. On the other hand, if it is about planting trees, why not go to the Ajusco and reforest there ”.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

The coronavirus curve in Mexico: 1,732 deaths and 17,799 confirmed cases

Two months later, López-Gatell recommends using a mouthpiece “correctly”

“Tell me what are the guidelines for me to adjust my hospital system”: José Ramón Cossío’s recommendation to fight COVID-19