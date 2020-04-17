President Alberto Fernández surprised with how he communicated his way of making decisions in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic: “Gorosito’s theorem”.

At the press conference on March 30, journalists asked him if at every step taken by the Executive Branch, in the face of an unexplored scenario, he had no doubts. And the president appealed to a story related to football and the club of his loves (Argentinos Juniors) to outline the context of his determinations.

“When Argentinos were playing relegation, the club hired Caruso Lombardi. And I, and the Argentine fans, like a less speculative game. We played at throwing centers to Delorte, who was a striker they had brought from Olympus, and he wouldn’t shut me down. I even stopped going to the court. After Caruso they hired Pipo Gorosito and the club president invited me to have lunch with him ”, Fernández prefaced on the invitation received from Luis Segura, then in charge of driving the Bug.

“When I explained to Pipo what was happening to me, he told me something that I adopted forever. “If you do things right, it is very possible that you will do well.” And from there I called it Gor Gorosito’s theorem ’and I apply it to everything”, concluded the anecdote.

Of course, these words did not go down well with Caruso Lombardi, who replied via Twitter: “Mr. President, I love how you have handled the coronavirus issue, I applaud you, but I clarify that you are confused in what you declare. The team that you say I put together and left on the sixth date. The previous two times they called me to save their team from relegation ”, sentenced in Tano.

“I managed to save him, and I didn’t hear him say that he was playing badly there. The team that you liked was another championship and with players who broke it and I took them. So I would like you to value my work as I do with yours. A hug”, closed his release on social networks.

This Thursday, Caruso Lombardi was again consulted on the words of Alberto Fernández and told the details of the talk he had with the President, with whom he ended up reconciling.

“It was all written, we started talking and I said to him: ‘How are you going to kill me like this?'” He replies that he did not want to kill me. The truth, it is a phenomenon, that a president worries because one is angry is not logical. When I started talking to him, I liked him very much ”, acknowledged Caruso in dialogue with High Pressure, by TyC Sports.

“I said, ‘Alberto, you got the wrong team. I do not tell you what you speak. I inherited a team with which we saved two dates before. And the one Alberto said was the other team, where Delorte was and who was hitting balls, he said. At that moment I took all the kids from the ascent. There I held on to Luis (Segura) because I didn’t want that many. Later, when he impersonates me, the other technician (Gorosito) made a bell, “he concluded.