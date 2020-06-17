He admits that it helped him a lot when he was still in lower categories

He does not hide his admiration for one of the German’s rivals, Lewis Hamilton

Senna and Prost are also two of their idols.

Pierre Gasly assures that the pilot who has advised him the most during his career is Sebastian Vettel. The Frenchman fondly remembers the recommendations he received from the four-time champion when they were not yet partners on the grid in Formula 1.

Gasly will run his third full season in Formula 1 in 2020, but to get to the Grand Circus he needed to shine in the lower categories. After winning GP2 in 2016 with the Prema team, he arrived at the Grand Circus.

Pierre explains that before reaching the queen category, Vettel gave him many tips that were helpful at the time. Since then, the relationship between the two has been very close.

“Vettel is the pilot with whom I have had a closer relationship. He gave me a lot of advice when I was in Formula 2, “Gasly acknowledged in an interview with his new sponsor, Hawkers.

On the other hand, he highlights Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost as his childhood idols and also Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

“Ayrton Senna was my idol when I was little and also Alain Prost and Schumacher. It is clear that I was also looking at Hamilton, when I was ten years old I was a pilot that I loved “, pointed out the one from AlphaTauri.

“At first you always like him, but when you end up being a pilot and you are on the same track you don’t pay attention to him anymore, you are focused on yours. When I saw Lewis, Vettel and Kimi on television, I was excited“Pierre recalled.

Gasly has prepared himself to the fullest for this season restart, in which he is aware that his car is not one of the best, but he is willing to take every opportunity that presents itself to achieve a good result.

“It is possible that one day it is raining and it is a rather atypical race and you have a good opportunity,” he said to close.

