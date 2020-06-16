Michael Malone, the trained of Denver Nuggets, He has confessed the experience he had with the coronavirus, since he was one of the members of the Colorado team that tested positive:

« I had coronavirus and kicked it out. I only found out after it happened. I was able to get an antibody test at the time, it probably happened around Memorial Day. I wasn’t surprised when the team doctor called me and said that had given positivity. «

He hopes, of course, that in Orlando everything will be safe: « I hope that in Orlando we are in a safe environment that causes people who can become infected not to do so, because today there are many states where there are still many spikes of infection «